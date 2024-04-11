It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Bridgerton is finally returning to Netflix for season 3, and they’ve gone and only dropped a brand new trailer.

The eight-episode series will be split into two parts, with a release date only weeks away. Nicola Coughlin and Luke Newton’s characters of Penelope and Colin will be the main focus of the new season as we watch their friendship grow into a full-blown love affair, with the trailer also hinting at a possible love triangle.

The popular Netflix period drama is based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn. Season 1 followed the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband, Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Whilst season 2 told the love/hate romance between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 3.

When Bridgerton season 3 is coming out?

Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts, Part One will be dropping on Netflix on Thursday, May 16, 2024, whilst Part Two will be released on Thursday, June 13. Here is the episode guide for Bridgerton season 3:

Part One:

Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows”

Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”

Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”

Episode 4: “Old Friends”

Part 2:

Episode 5: “Tick Tock”

Episode 6: “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”

Episode 7: “Joining of Hands”

Episode 8: “Into the Light”

What is Bridgerton season 3 about?

The trailer for Bridgerton season 3 has revealed what we can expect from the new series. This time around our focus will be on Colin and Penelope, with hints that a love triangle is on the cards.

Here is the official Bridgerton season 3 synopsis from Netflix: “Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her long-time crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters.”

Who is cast in Bridgerton season 3?

