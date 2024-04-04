Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker, who played Marina Thompson in the period drama, shared a horrific video of herself breaking her arm whilst at a climbing centre. Ruby shared a video on her Instagram of herself climbing at the centre before falling to the ground. She captioned the video “You ok? This is what happened.”

Ruby Barker was taking part in bouldering at the Last Sun Dance climbing and fitness centre in Leeds. Bouldering is described as a form of free climbing that is performed on small rock formations or artificial rock walls without the use of ropes or harnesses. After posting the video, fans were quick to share their comments. One fan said: “That sport is SO HARD!! Gah!! Be careful,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In response to another fan’s comment on her Instagram which read “So you need cables and protective equipment and padded flooring,” Ruby replied by saying that “I’m only rope climbing from now on, mark my words. I was bouldering with a crash mat but the impact and way I fell on my arm just snapped it out man.”

Ruby then posted a photograph of herself in a wheelchair at the hospital with the caption “I’m going for a vape thanks D&M @thelastsundance for helping me we love first aiders. After posting that photograph, fans were quick to share their support. One said “Take it easy hun,” whilst another said “Well you sure were brave climbing that wall! I hope it heals quickly.”

Ruby Barker’s accident comes only two days she revealed on Instagram that she has bipolar. She said: “Hi I’m bipolar I have a diagnosis now, cause for celebration #bipolar #mental health #notalone #lastsundance. She was pictured at the time outside the Last Sun Dance climbing and fitness centre in Leeds.