It is Coughlan’s character in the Netflix hit series that a lot of fans have a vested interest in now after Rege-Jean Page left the show after one season. She plays Penelope Featherington, the youngest Featherington daughter and close friend of Eloise, and also is revealed to be the anonymous gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (narrated by Julie Andrews in a voiceover role) at the end of the first season.

One name that people are looking for though is Charithra Chandran, who played Edwina Sharma in the second season of the series. Although Edwina believed she had everything she desired by the second season's end, including walking down the aisle blissfully, she was shaken when she caught a glance between Anthony and her sister, Kate, revealing Anthony's true affections.

This revelation led to a scandalous wedding day debacle, leaving Edwina feeling betrayed by her closest confidant. After forgiving her sister for keeping her love for Anthony a secret, Edwina's happy ending remains uncertain.

Anthony and Kate's tale ends with their joyful union, yet the absence of Edwina in the final scene, where the couple engages in croquet with the Bridgerton family, raises questions - firstly, what else has Charithra Chandran been in and will Edwina Sharma return for “Bridgerton” season 3?

Who is Charithra Chandran?

British actress Charithra Chandran poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Born January 17, 1997, in Perth, Scotland, Charithra Surya Chandra comes from a family of Tamil Indian medical professionals and her upbringing was marked by a blend of cultures and experiences. At the age of two, her parents separated, leading her to reside with her grandparents in Tamil Nadu, India, before returning to the UK at the age of four. Chandran attended school in Liverpool and later boarding at Moreton Hall Preparatory School in Suffolk.

Eventually, she settled in Oxford during her teenage years, where she completed her secondary education at Oxford High School. Pursuing higher studies, Chandran graduated from New College, Oxford, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics in 2019. Throughout her academic tenure, she engaged in various theatrical productions and became a member of the esteemed National Youth Theatre.

Her early forays into acting began with notable roles in television and audio productions. In 2021, she made her mark as Sabina Pleasance in the spy thriller series "Alex Rider," captivating audiences with her compelling portrayal. Her talent garnered further recognition when she joined the cast of the critically acclaimed Netflix period drama "Bridgerton" in 2022, where she depicted the character Edwina. That recognition then led to Chandran joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe after she was cast in Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals.”

Chandran's versatility as an actress was further showcased in her voice performance as Camille in the BBC Radio 3 adaptation of Pam Gems' stage play, "Camille," based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas Fils. The production earned accolades and was shortlisted for the prestigious 2023 BBC Audio Drama Awards as she then lent her voice to the character Mia in Meet Cute's audio series "A Mid-Semester Night's Dream," a modern retelling of Shakespeare's classic.

Chandran is set to appear in the upcoming Prime Video film "How to Date Billy Walsh,” while she recently announced she would lead and associate produce and adaptation of "Song of the Sun God." The series is an adaptation of the novel by Shankari Chandran.

Is Charithra Chandran in “Bridgerton” Series 3?

Don’t hold your breath - perhaps for a cameo. But in an interview with Indian Express, she confirmed that she would not be a regular character on the show, explaining “I’m not on set for season 3. I am doing another film.” That film could be “How to Date Billy Walsh,” which is scheduled to arrive on Prime Video in April 2024.

When is “Bridgeron” Series 3 arriving on Netflix?

“Bridgerton” Season 3 Part One is released on Netflix on May 16 2024, with the second half released on June 3 2024.

Episode Guide

Part One:

Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows”

Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”

Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”

Episode 4: “Old Friends”

Part 2: