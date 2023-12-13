All the details regarding Bridgerton Season 3 return date, plot and trailer revealed
Bridgerton fans have been avidly waiting for Season 3 which is set to return to our screens soon
Calling all Bridgerton fans and I know there are many of you out there. For those of you who have been waiting expectantly to find out the details and release date of Bridgerton Season 3, the wait is finally over, well almost… Unfortunately, it is not happening in January 2024 or the month after. You will have to wait for May 2024, and more specifically on May 16, 2024 for the first part. There are four episodes in each part and the second part won’t be released until nearly a month later on June 13, 2024.
So, which familiar Bridgerton cast members will be returning? Well, there will be Lady Danbury (played by Adjoa Andoh), Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel). There will also be some unfamiliar new faces and these include James Phoon who will be playing the dashing Harry Dankworth, Sam Phillips from The Crown who will be playing the role of Lord Debling and Daniel Francis who will be taking on the role of Marcus Anderson.
What will be the main storyline of Bridgerton Season 3?
Netflix reports that “According to the official synopsis, Penelope (played by Nicola Coughlan) enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin (Colin Bridgerton is played by Luke Newton). However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters.”
