Calling all Bridgerton fans and I know there are many of you out there. For those of you who have been waiting expectantly to find out the details and release date of Bridgerton Season 3, the wait is finally over, well almost… Unfortunately, it is not happening in January 2024 or the month after. You will have to wait for May 2024, and more specifically on May 16, 2024 for the first part. There are four episodes in each part and the second part won’t be released until nearly a month later on June 13, 2024.

So, which familiar Bridgerton cast members will be returning? Well, there will be Lady Danbury (played by Adjoa Andoh), Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel). There will also be some unfamiliar new faces and these include James Phoon who will be playing the dashing Harry Dankworth, Sam Phillips from The Crown who will be playing the role of Lord Debling and Daniel Francis who will be taking on the role of Marcus Anderson.

What will be the main storyline of Bridgerton Season 3?

