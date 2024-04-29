Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Channel 4 comedy show Hullraisers has reportedly been ‘axed’ after two series. The Hull-based comedy was written by Lucy Beaumont, Anne -Marie O'Connor and Caroline Moran. Lucy Beaumont has previously said when asked what does the Hull setting add to Hullraisers, that “It was hard for me because I’m trying to make comedy out of an area that’s massively underrepresented. What Hull needs is role models that are successful and entrepreneurial. It's not a hard northern town. It's actually really creative, really European and there's a young energy there.”

The comedy series Hullraisers focused on the lives of three women; Toni (Hull-native actress Leah Brotherhead of Bridgerton and White Gold), Rana (played by Taj Atwal of Line of Duty) and Paula (actress Sinead Matthews of The Crown). It was about how working class-women balance their lives when it comes to work, children, friends and parents from the school playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January 2024, Channel 4 revealed plans to cut nearly a fifth of their staff and to axe underperforming linear TV channels. Alex Mahon, chief executive said: “As we shift our centre of gravity from linear to digital our proposals will focus cost reductions on legacy activity. In preparing for a new digital-first future, I hope we can make Channel 4 simpler… and create a more efficient, inclusive and high performing organisation.”

Recently, Channel 4 axed Alone, the UK version of the Survival format TV show after only one season. The show is about members of the British public who have to survive when they are dumped in the Canadian wilderness, there are 11 members in total. The contestants film their own adventure whilst trying to fend for themselves with only 10 survival items each.

Fans of popular Channel 4 TV show 24 Hours in A&E are also said to be disappointed after production has reportedly stopped on the show and there are now fears that it is going to be axed. Plans to film new episodes in the autumn are said to have been shelved.

Channel 4 show 24 Hours in A&E has been a fan favourite since 2011 and followed what happened every day in the A&E of St George’s Accident and Emergency Department and more recently in Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December last year, Channel 4 also axed two more programmes in the run-up to Christmas, Steph’s Packed Lunch and SAS Who Dares Win. It was also announced that The Lateish Show with comedian Mo Gilliagan and The Hobby Main with Alex Brooker would also be cut.

This year, another popular show Scared of the Dark, hosted by Danny Dyer has reportedly been axed after just one series. The show saw celebrities have to take on various challenges whilst living in complete darkness for a week.