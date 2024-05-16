EastEnders: Bianca Jackson faces fresh drama ahead of Whitney Dean’s explosive exit from soap
EastEnders was packed full of drama in Wednesday night's (May 15) episode. The BBC soap is hotting up ahead of Whitney Dean’s wedding and the final scenes for the actress who plays her Shona McGarty.
During the episode we saw everyone dressing up for Whitney’s hen do ahead of her wedding with Zack. Things between Whitney and her adoptive mother Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) are still frosty after she let Britney steal from the market.
Bianca was stripped of her duties as maid of honour and the role was given to Lauren Branning instead, however Whitney is still unaware her best mate slept with her husband to be. Fuming at Lauren, Bianca gave her an ultimatum to either come clean and tell Whitney the truth or “I will”.
Later in the Queen Vic Bianca was happy to see Junior but he made it perfectly clear that their night together was just a one-off as he turned his attention to Chelsea. Junior recently arrived in Walford as George Knight's estranged son. It was revealed that he has a secret wife and child that Bianca has no idea about. Will things start looking up for Bianca or will she head back to Milton Keynes?
The iconic character is only back for a short term but EastEnders fans are begging for Bianca to stay. Taking to social media one person wrote: “Bianca could easily carry a Christmas storyline and stop the reliance on the Carters/Knights.” Another added “She’s great. I agree, she should stay permanently.”
In real life actress Patsy Palmer lives in Malibu with her husband and her three children she also works as a DJ. Soap fans will be disappointed to hear that on the podcast Shuffle Skip Repeat Patsy admitted she would “never live in the UK again”.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
