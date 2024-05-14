EastEnders: Whitney Dean’s shock secret revealed ahead of exit storyline
EastEnders are planning an explosive exit for Whitney Dean in upcoming scenes. Actress Shona McGarty, 32, announced last year that she would be leaving the BBC One soap after 16 years.
In recent weeks fans have watched Whitney take on troubled teenager Britney after paying her drug addict mother and take her off her hands. Whitney proposed to boyfriend Zack Hudson in the Queen Vic in front of everyone. She is also heavily pregnant and about to give birth any day now and things are about to get worse.
EastEnders Spoilers ahead* In upcoming scenes Whitney and best friend Lauren get trapped inside Bianca’s taco van whilst out on the hen do. If that wasn’t bad enough Whitney then goes into labour. Thankfully her baby daughter arrives safely and Whitney and Zack are over the moon with the arrival of baby Dolly.
Later Britney overhears Zack’s secret that he slept with Lauren. He pleads with her not to tell Whitney and burst their happiness bubble. Will she be able to keep quiet? Whitney worries about Britney's behaviour and puts it down to the arrival of the new baby.
Zack realises that their wedding day hasn't been cancelled and they decide to go ahead with the wedding day as planned. The beautiful bride walks down the aisle with baby Dolly and the couple look so happy. But then Britney joins them at the altar and can't keep it in any longer as she reveals Zack and Lauren slept together. Will Whitney believe her or will she think Britney is acting out after Dolly’s arrival?
