Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Whitney Dean get her happy ever after in EastEnders exit storyline?

EastEnders are planning an explosive exit for Whitney Dean in upcoming scenes. Actress Shona McGarty, 32, announced last year that she would be leaving the BBC One soap after 16 years.

In recent weeks fans have watched Whitney take on troubled teenager Britney after paying her drug addict mother and take her off her hands. Whitney proposed to boyfriend Zack Hudson in the Queen Vic in front of everyone. She is also heavily pregnant and about to give birth any day now and things are about to get worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders Spoilers ahead* In upcoming scenes Whitney and best friend Lauren get trapped inside Bianca’s taco van whilst out on the hen do. If that wasn’t bad enough Whitney then goes into labour. Thankfully her baby daughter arrives safely and Whitney and Zack are over the moon with the arrival of baby Dolly.

Later Britney overhears Zack’s secret that he slept with Lauren. He pleads with her not to tell Whitney and burst their happiness bubble. Will she be able to keep quiet? Whitney worries about Britney's behaviour and puts it down to the arrival of the new baby.

Zack realises that their wedding day hasn't been cancelled and they decide to go ahead with the wedding day as planned. The beautiful bride walks down the aisle with baby Dolly and the couple look so happy. But then Britney joins them at the altar and can't keep it in any longer as she reveals Zack and Lauren slept together. Will Whitney believe her or will she think Britney is acting out after Dolly’s arrival?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.