EastEnders: Bianca Jackson’s sex shock storyline as she jumps into bed with a very unexpected individual
Bianca Jackson only came back to Walford recently and has already been causing chaos. Now the iconic character, played by Patsy Palmer, is set to jump into bed with an unexpected individual next week in EastEnders.
Bianca came back to Albert Square to help support her adoptive daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty). Since retuning she has uncovered a secret affair between Whitney's fiancé Zack Hudson and best pal Lauren Branning.
After visiting Bianca in Milton Keynes, Whitney returned with Britney who she was illegally fostering. The troubled teen has since been diagnosed with Usher Syndrome and her drug addict mother appeared back in her life.
According to the Metro, in an upcoming storyline Bianca will end up sleeping with newcomer Junior Knight (Micah Balfour). George Knight's estranged son arrived in Walford for Gloria’s (George's adoptive mother) memorial service.
There is clearly tension between the father and son and Junior heads to the Old Vic to drown his sorrows. He bumps into Bianca and the pair head back to No 25 and end up sleeping together.
Also next week, Whitney asks her adoptive mum to be her maid of honour but the pair fallout once she finds out Bianca has allowed Britney to steal items from the market. In a shock twist, Whitney decides to ask Lauren to be her maid of honour instead. Will all the lies and secrets come out before the wedding day?
