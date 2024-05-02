Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has revealed the brand new role she will be taking on this summer following BBC One soap exit.

Last year Shona McGarty, 32, she will be leaving EastEnders after 16 years. The actress is best known for her role as Whitney Dean in the BBC One soap. Whitney has recently taken on fostering troubled teenager Britney and will be leaving Walford in upcoming scenes.

Shona McGarty recently shared a video on Instagram revealing she is set to join the Dublin cast of ‘2.22 A Ghost Story.’ The post read: “I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be playing “Jenny” in @dannyrobinswithoneb @222aghoststory in Dublin! So excited! !!!!”

EastEnders co-star Jacqueline Jossa - who plays Lauren Branning - commented on the post: “I’m booking tickets! Me and Daniel are coming to watch you shine !!”

The actress will take on her new role alongside TV star Laura Whitmore, The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness and actor Colin O’Donoghue. The show will run from Friday June 21 to Sunday August 11 at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin and tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

This comes after Stacey Dooley announced she will be making her West End debut in the theatre production alongside The Inbetweeners actor James Buckey. The role of Jenny has previously been played by singer Lily Allen and Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy (Cole/Fernandez-Versini)

