EastEnders to raise awareness of Usher Syndrome in new storyline as character gets devastating diagnosis

EastEnders are set to raise awareness of the genetic condition Usher Syndrome in a new storyline. Whitney Dean played by Shona McGarty, 32, recently returned to Walford with Britney after visiting Bianca Jackson.

Whitney is illegally fostering Britney after paying off her drug addict mother. Although finance Zack Hudson is completely unaware of the secret arrangement Whitney made. The couple are licensed foster parents but Whitney thought the process would take too long so took matters into her own hands.

Next week will see Britney, who already wears a hearing aid, will be diagnosed with Type 2 Usher Syndrome which will lead to sight and hearing impairments. Whitney and Lauren Branning will also fall out over Britney as she urges her friend to tell Zack the truth.

In December 2023 Shona McGarty revealed that she would be leaving the BBC One soap and her exit scenes are due to air soon.

What is Usher Syndrome?

According to the NHS website Usher syndrome – a genetic condition that affects hearing, vision and balance. eye problems associated with increasing age, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts and glaucoma.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

