The long running BBC One soap has been pulled from the TV schedule on Thursday April 18. EastEnders has been cancelled this Thursday as an hour long episode is planned for Wednesday.

EastEnders is usually on TV every week from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm. However, this will see the soap feature an hour long special for the 10 year anniversary of Lucy Beale’s death. This means that the Thursday’s episode has been cancelled.

Viewers will watch as Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) struggles with the anniversary of her daughter's death. Elsewhere Ian and Peter gather the family round the day before the anniversary to remember her.

Back in 2014 Lucy was killed by younger brother Bobby after he hit her over the head with a jewellery box. His mother and Lucy’s stepmother Jane found her unresponsive as a young Bobby stood holding the jewellery box and said: “she started it” not realising she was dead.

Wednesday night’s hour long episode will also see the start of Yolande Trueman sexual assault storyline. The soap will return to its normal schedule from next week. EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.