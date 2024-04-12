Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

*EastEnders Spoilers ahead* It will be another crazy week for the residents of Albert Square in episodes airing from Monday April 15.

Jay Brown and Honey Mitchell are excited to receive their London marathon numbers. The pair have been training hard and raising money in memory of his late wife Lola. Actors Jamie Borthwick and Emma Barton who play the characters will be running the marathon in real life on April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay will also get this life turned upside down as former flame Nadine hits him with the shocking news she is pregnant with his baby. After burying his head in the sand Jay eventually gathers his family to give them the news but how will they react?

Cindy Beale struggles with the 10 year anniversary of her daughter Lucy’s death. In 2014 Lucy was killed by younger brother Bobby after he hit her over the head with a jewellery box.

Ian and Peter gather the family round the day before the anniversary to remember her. BBC One will air a one hour long special for the anniversary episode which means there will be no EastEnders on TV on Thursday night.

Elsewhere Patrick Trueman arrives back home ahead of Yolande’s sexual assault storyline. Patrick can’t believe everything that has happened since he's been away including finding out Denise is living with Phil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitney wants to send Britney to Walford high and get her to cover for all the lies. But once Lauren finds out what’s been going on the two friends have a massive falling out.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.