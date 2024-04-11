EastEnders Spoilers: Major character dies in heartbreaking scenes
*EastEnders Spoilers ahead* A major character will die in Thursday night's (April 11) episode. The scenes were pre-released on iPlayer but will air on BBC One tonight. Get the tissues ready because it's going to be an emotional episode - you have been warned.
The BBC One soap ended on a cliff-hanger on Wednesday night as George Knight’s mum Gloria collapsed outside court. Her husband Eddie is currently on trial for the racially aggravated murder of George’s biological father Henry Kofi Asare. Eddie had previously threatened George and said if he goes to prison “your mum will pay”.
In tonight's episode after leaving the courtroom Gloria suffered a heart attack and was taken to hospital. As she wakes up in hospital she asks George to retrieve a box full of important information about his childhood.
George gets angry when he sees what's inside the box and heads straight to the boxing ring to blow off some steam. However, after a heart to heart with Phil Mitchell, George heads back to hospital to be with Gloria. George gets there just in time as he’s informed her condition has deteriorated and she doesn't have long.
A frail Gloria apologises for everything. George explains that Eddie had been found guilty, and would be going to prison. He tells his mum that he loves her, and has forgiven her as she passes away with her son by her side.
