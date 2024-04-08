Max Branning actor Jake Wood teases EastEnders return with cryptic three word response on GMB
EastEnders actor Jake Wood has teased fans about returning to the BBC soap during an interview with Kate Garraway and Ed Balls on Monday's instalment of Good Morning Britain (GMB).
TV host Kate Garraway asked Jake to pick the most likely option between him reprising his iconic soap role or Arsenal FC winning the Premier League. He replied: “Well, if you ask me which one I'd prefer, I'd prefer Arsenal to win the League... Most likely? I hope Arsenal.”
However, he also added: “I've got no plans to go back. They've kept the door open. It's been three and a half years since I've not been there. It's been a while... 'Never say never.”
The actor, 51, played Max Branning in the BBC One soap from 2001 to 2021. He swapped Walford for the West End and was on GMB to discuss his new role in the play the London Tide. He previously starred in the theatre production of ‘2.22 A Ghost Story’ alongside singer Lily Allen.
EastEnders fans believe that now would be the perfect time for Max Branning to make a return with all the drama around brother Jack Branning and ex-daughter-in-law/former mistress Stacey Slater. In a shocking storyline that reached it’s climax on Christmas Day 2007 it was revealed Max Branning was having an affair with his son’s (Bradley Branning) wife Stacey.
In recent weeks Stacey Slaters affair with Jack Branning has come to light but Jack is trying his best to work things out with his wife Denise Fox. Will Stacey ever learn to stay away from the Branning family?
