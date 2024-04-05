An old EastEnders star looks set to make a comeback. (Picture: BBC/Adam Pensotti)

Fans of EastEnders are buzzing with speculation as an historic character is set to make a comeback. Ahead of an almost hour-long episode on the anniversary of Lucy Beale’s murder, it would seem that Jane Beale, portrayed by actress Laurie Brett, will be on her way back to Albert Square.

This milestone marks a decade since the gripping storyline unfolded, culminating in Lucy's death on 18 April, 2014. Anticipation is high as teasers for the special episode hint at intense drama for characters Jay Brown and Elaine Peacock, as well as a dark twist during a fundraising event.

The episode is set to revolve around the Beale family gathering to honor Lucy's memory. For those unfamiliar with the storyline, the shocking revelation years ago was that Lucy's younger brother, Bobby Beale, accidentally killed her amid a heated argument at home. Jane Beale, Lucy and Bobby's stepmother, played a crucial role by concealing the crime for nearly a year, including relocating Lucy's body to a secluded area. The truth eventually emerged, leading to Bobby's confession and subsequent detention.

Notably, this anniversary special will also feature Cindy Beale, Lucy's mother, who made a sensational return to the soap opera nearly a year prior, following a dramatic resurrection plot twist. The news of an extended episode has prompted widespread speculation among fans, with many anticipating a significant twist or surprise.