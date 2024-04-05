Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ralf Little has opened up about the real reason why he left his role as the main detective in Death In Paradise in an interview with BBC Breakfast. The 44-year-old actor who left the Caribbean-set BBC crime show during the latest series finale, explained that in his heart he had wanted to continue starring as DI Neville Parker, adding that he’d have “wanted to do it for 20 more years”.

Little, also known for Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps and The Royle Family, had been the longest-serving detective inspector of the series so far starring as Parker for four years.

Here’s everything Ralf Little has said about why he left Death in Paradise and who could replace him.

Why did Ralf Little leave Death in Paradise?

Little has opened up about why he left Death in Paradise in an interview with BBC Breakfast. His character, DI Neville Parker, who he had played for four years, exited the series during the latest season finale to be with his former girlfriend DS Florence Cassell, played by French actress Josephine Jobert.

Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) in the new series of Death in Paradise (Picture: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Speaking about why he left the show Little told BBC Breakfast: “This last series was always going to be my last series, I had talks with the BBC, and with Red Planet, the production company and we all agreed”.

He continued: “It just felt… if it was in my heart, like if it was just a heart decision, I’d have wanted to do it for 20 more years.”

Adding: “But just for the show, and… for my character Neville, it just sort of felt like his story… it deserved to be sort of finished and his sort of journey… sort of deserved to be completed and he deserved a nice happy ending and so it just felt right.”

Who will replace Ralf Little on Death in Paradise?

There has been much speculation about who will replace Little’s character on Death in Paradise. According to the latest odds, Martin Clunes who has starred in Men Behaving Badly, Doctor Martin and Manhunt, is the favourite to take over. The BBC have said the next lead actor will be announced in “due course”.

When will Death in Paradise return?

Death In Paradise will return with a Christmas special at the end of this year and a new series is already set for 2025.