Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actor Adrian Schiller, who appeared in shows such as ‘Death In Paradise’ and ‘Doctor Who’, has dies “suddenly” at the age of 60.

A statement from Shiller’s agency, Scott Marshall Partners, who represented the actor for 30 years, confirmed his death. It read: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss. His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available. A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60-year-old was known to audiences for his role in the popular BBC dramas, as well as a huge range of other television projects. He appeared as Aethelhelm in Viking-epic The Last Kingdom as well as the hit ITV historical drama Victoria as Mr Penge, and appeared in a 2011 Doctor Who episode.

He was most recently seen on television screens in the BBC detective series Father Brown during a January episode. He previously appeared in the cult favourite detective series Death In Paradise, as Pasha Verdinikov in two 2021 episodes.

Schiller also starred in huge hits on the silver screen, including as Monsieur D'arque in the Disney live-action remake of ‘Beauty and The Beast’, as well as portraying former Prime Minister David Lloyd George in ‘Suffragette’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad