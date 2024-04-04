Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The folk world is in mourning this afternoon after the announcement that Gerry Conway, drummer for renowned folk band The Fairport Convention, has died after a battle with motor neuron disease; he was 76 at the time of his death.

The announcement was made on the group’s website by his fellow bandmates, stating that Conway had died on March 29 2024, paying tribute also by saying: “'He brought to the band an impeccable understanding of ‘feel’ and comradeship, a unique sense of subtlety and a complete understanding of what was required.”

Conway officially joined Fairport Convention in 1998, although his connection with the band dates back to the 1970s through various collaborations and guest appearances. His addition to the group brought a fresh dynamism and further enriched their sound, contributing to the band's evolving musical journey.

Prior to his full-time commitment to Fairport Convention, Conway had an illustrious career, playing with notable artists such as Cat Stevens, Jethro Tull, and Pentangle, showcasing his skills and versatility as a drummer.

The former Cat Stevens, now known as Yusuf, paid tribute to Conway after the news was announced, taking to Facebook to write: “Sadly my great old drummer, Gerry Conway just passed away. What a lad, and what ingenuity and style. May God grant him the beautiful reward of peace everlasting.”