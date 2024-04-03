Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the release of “Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé has become something of a polarising moment so far this year in terms of music, it would appear that those with closer adjacency to the country and Americana genre are more than happy to defend the musician.

While June Carter Cash’s daughter regarded Beyoncé as “one of us Carter women” , the former Destiny’s Child singer took time away from the divided opinions on the new album to thank one Jack White of The White Stripes/Third Man Records fame. Not that she made a public event of it - in fact, we only know this after Jack White took to Instagram to share his thank you note from the singer.

White posted on his Instagram page, sharing a picture of a bouquet of flowers, with a note that read: “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé.”

“What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album,” White wrote in the caption. “Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

Have Beyoncé and Jack White worked together before?

Indeed they have - they collaborated on the track “Don’t Hurt Yourself” from Beyoncé 2016 album “Lemonade,” with White also co-producing the more aggressive track from the album. Speaking to NPR at the time of its release, White recalled: “You know, I just talked to her and she said, ‘I wanna be in a band with you.’ I said, ‘Really? Well, I’d love to do something’”

“I’ve always loved her voice — I mean, I think she has the kind of soul singing voice of the days of Betty Davis or Aretha Franklin.”

Speaking also about the aptitude she had taking to a song somewhat outside of her usual style, White claimed: “She took just sort of a sketch of a lyrical outline and turned into the most bodacious, vicious, incredible song. I don’t even know what you’d classify it as — soul, rock and roll, whatever. ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ is incredibly intense; I’m so amazed at what she did with it.”

Does Jack White feature on “Cowboy Carter?”

Sadly not - Jack White does not appear on “Cowboy Carter” nor has he any songwriting credits for the album. You still however can enjoy the country-adjacent tones of Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus on the album, alongside an appearance from current hip-hip artist du jour Post Malone.