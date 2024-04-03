Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fresh off the release of their new album “Rockmaker,” which came out in March of this year, alternative rock group The Dandy Warhols have announced that they will be performing a select number of dates in the United Kingdom as part of their European tour - which The Black Angels confirmed as joining them for the shows.

The band have a particular affinity within the United Kingdom, after the success of their albums “The Dandy Warhols Come Down” (with the singles “Not If You Were The Last Junkie on Earth” and “Everyday Should Be a Holiday”) and the follow up “13 Tales from Urban Bohemia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latter album contained the single “Bohemian Like You,” which enjoyed success upon its initial release, but after being used for a national advertising campaign by Vodafone in the ‘00s, enjoyed a renewed sense of appreciation from UK audiences. The group also found critical acclaim on the big screen, with the rockumentary “Dig!” highlighting the divide between The Dandy Warhols and their one-time touring buddies The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

The band’s new album has been enjoying good critical reviews since its release, with Clash Music stating “Rockmaker’ is an experience of the addictive kind, a fitting reminder of what’s terrific about the Portland band, and it offers something novel, something blistering.“

Where are The Dandy Warhols playing in the United Kingdom?

The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels co-headline tour will be taking place at the following venues on the following dates:

September 1 2024: Academy, Glasgow, UK

September 2 2024: Ritz, Manchester, UK

September 3 2024: Forum, London, UK

September 4 2024: Academy, Bristol, UK

Where can I buy tickets to see The Dandy Warhos performing in the United Kingdom?