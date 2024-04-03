Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced that she will perform a one-off solo show this year, taking to social media to make the announcement overnight.

In her post on Instagram, coupled with the poster for the show, Pinnock wrote: “I’M DOING MY FIRST EVER HEADLINE SHOW! 😭 I’ve been dying to do a show of my own for the longest time and now that my first project No Hard Feelings is nearly here, it’s time to bring it to the stage ❤️‍🩹”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“London holds so many special moments & memories for me so it felt fitting to start here. So before we announce any more shows I wanted to stay true to my home city and do something intimate with my legion. I can’t wait to see you all!”

It marks the first time Leigh-Anne Pinnock has performed live since leaving Little Mix after the group announced that they were taking an indefinite break from touring together in 2021 as the trio decided to pursue their own solo careers. Pinnock herself also revealed in March that her solo album, as yet untitled, will be released later in 2024 in an interview with Vogue Magazine.

Where and when is Leigh-Anne Pinnock performing her first solo show?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be performing for one night only at London’s Lafayette (11 Goods Way, London N1C 4DP) on June 11 2024.

Where can I get tickets to see Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s first solo show?