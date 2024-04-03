Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo has reassured fans that she is not quitting the music industry after she posted a cryptic message to social media.

The Juice and About Damn Time singer, 35, took to Instagram last week to post a message in which she said that she was "starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it", adding that she "didn't sign up for this s**t". She signed the statement off by saying "I quit" followed by a peace sign emoji, sending fans who thought she was leaving the music industry into a frenzy.

However, Lizzo took to the social media platform once again to clarity her words. In a video, she told fans: “I want to make this video because I just need to clarify – when I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention.

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people. Because I know that I’m not alone. In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”

The singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also thanked fans who supported her, telling them in the video the love "means more than you know". It comes after a legal fallout involving three dancers who performed alongside the singer.

A lawsuit was filed by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez in August 2023 in which they accused Lizzo of both sexual harassment and creating a hostile atmosphere. Lizzo called the allegations "gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing", adding that they are as "unbelievable as they sound".

