Lizzo has been accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming by former dancers.

US popstar Lizzo has said "I quit", after claiming she is being ridiculed online for her looks and her character.

The About Damn Time singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, did not make it clear what she is referring to or what sparked the online statement. However, it comes a day after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo last August, said it was "shameful" the singer headlined a Radio City fundraiser for President Joe Biden "amid such egregious allegations".

"I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo, 35, said in a post on Instagram.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

"I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views - being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name."

She ended the post saying: "I didn’t sign up for this s***. I quit," with a peace sign emoji.

Last August, Lizzo and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused the Good As Hell singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. At the time, the pop star described the allegations as "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing", adding that the claims are "as unbelievable as they sound".