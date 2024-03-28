Cowboy Carter | Full tracklist drops after international release; who appears on Beyonce’s new album
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s only one more sleep for some of the world until Beyoncé’s newest effort, the country-themed “Cowboy Carter,” arrives on streaming services in the United Kingdom and the United States. But for those fortunate to be living in the future (aka another time zone), listeners have already begun to enjoy Bey’s latest effort.
The unveiling of the "Cowboy Carter" album's track list not only confirmed the inclusion of a highly anticipated cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" but also revealed that "Blackbiird" is a reinterpretation of The Beatles' renowned "Blackbird."
The album, set against the imaginative backdrop of the fictional Texas radio station KNTRY, pays homage to country music legends through its storytelling and guest appearances, featuring a notable lineup of collaborators including Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.
Beyoncé also lends her talents to the project, alongside an ensemble of distinguished musicians, although Taylor Swift is notably absent from the lineup despite speculation. Maybe when Beyoncé drops her follow-up C&W album we might see an appearance from the Princess of Pop?
Cowboy Carter - full track listing and collaborators
- Ameriican Requiem
- Blackbiird (Paul McCartney cover)
- 16 Carriages
- Protector
- My Rose
- Smoke Hour (featuring Willie Nelson)
- Texas Hold ’Em
- Bodyguard
- Dolly P
- Jolene (Cover)
- Daughter
- Spaghettii
- Alliigator Tears
- Smoke Hour II
- Just for Fun
- II Most Wanted (featuring Miley Cyrus)
- Levii’s Jeans (featuring Post Malone)
- Flamenco
- The Linda Martell Show
- Ya Ya
- Oh Louisana
- Desert Eagle
- Riiverdance
- II Hands II Heaven
- Tyrant
- Sweet
- Amen
When is “Cowboy Carter” out in the United Kingdom?
Beyoncé’s new album, “Cowboy Carter,” will be released in the United Kingdom on March 29 2024 through all leading digital retailers and music stores.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.