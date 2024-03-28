Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s only one more sleep for some of the world until Beyoncé’s newest effort, the country-themed “Cowboy Carter,” arrives on streaming services in the United Kingdom and the United States. But for those fortunate to be living in the future (aka another time zone), listeners have already begun to enjoy Bey’s latest effort.

The unveiling of the "Cowboy Carter" album's track list not only confirmed the inclusion of a highly anticipated cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" but also revealed that "Blackbiird" is a reinterpretation of The Beatles' renowned "Blackbird."

The album, set against the imaginative backdrop of the fictional Texas radio station KNTRY, pays homage to country music legends through its storytelling and guest appearances, featuring a notable lineup of collaborators including Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Beyoncé also lends her talents to the project, alongside an ensemble of distinguished musicians, although Taylor Swift is notably absent from the lineup despite speculation. Maybe when Beyoncé drops her follow-up C&W album we might see an appearance from the Princess of Pop?

Cowboy Carter - full track listing and collaborators

Ameriican Requiem

Blackbiird (Paul McCartney cover)

16 Carriages

Protector

My Rose

Smoke Hour (featuring Willie Nelson)

Texas Hold ’Em

Bodyguard

Dolly P

Jolene (Cover)

Daughter

Spaghettii

Alliigator Tears

Smoke Hour II

Just for Fun

II Most Wanted (featuring Miley Cyrus)

Levii’s Jeans (featuring Post Malone)

Flamenco

The Linda Martell Show

Ya Ya

Oh Louisana

Desert Eagle

Riiverdance

II Hands II Heaven

Tyrant

Sweet

Amen

When is “Cowboy Carter” out in the United Kingdom?