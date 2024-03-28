Joe Blunt: revered voice of classic soul and member of iconic R&B group The Drifters, dies aged 74
The world of soul and R&B music is in mourning today after the news that Joe Blunt, a member of the hallowed R&B group The Drifters, has died at the age of 74. The news was first reported in local newspapers in the Washington DC area and was then confirmed by Voices Of Classic Soul co-founder Joe Coleman and The Drifters manager Burke Allen.
Hailing from Newport News, VA, with his formative years spent in Washington, DC, Joe Blunt embarked on his journey into the music industry at 18. His initial foray into professional music began with signing a deal with DC's Cap City Records as part of The Chancellors, a group that featured the talents of Glenn Leonard. Blunt took the lead on their debut single, “Sad Avenue.”
Despite the group’s eventual dissolution, Blunt's musical path continued to unfold as he and Leonard formed Instant Groove, followed by the creation of “True Reflection.” Their 1973 album, “Where I’m Coming From,” released under Atlantic Records, is revered among soul enthusiasts globally for its Philadelphia Sound influences.
“True Reflection” gained prominence touring with icons such as Al Green and The O’Jays and graced the stage of the esteemed “Soul Train” TV show. The group's legacy includes launching members into The Temptations and The Platters, and by 1975, Blunt himself joined the ranks of the legendary Drifters. His tenure with The Drifters saw him performing with luminaries like Ben E. King and Johnny Moore, even featuring as the lead vocalist on several tracks.
After years of touring, TV appearances, and recording, Blunt shifted his focus back to gospel music and explored acting in various Washington DC / Metropolitan area productions. His contributions to music were honoured in 2009 with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Sony Music as a member of The Drifters, a celebration held at London's O2 Arena, spotlighting the Drifters' enduring legacy.
Joe Blunt is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula, and sons, Darren, Brian and Joshua, an extended family, and music fans worldwide. Funeral services for Mr. Blunt have not been finalized at this time.
