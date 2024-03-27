Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite health concerns at the advent of her eagerly-anticipated world tour, the Queen of Pop, Madonna, has nearly brought her “Celebration” tour to an end, but not without finishing her tour dates with a bang rather than a whimper.

The “Material Girl” singer is set to perform at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach, concluding the career-spanning tour on top of also making her first appearance in Brazil since 2012.

Not just content with holding the finale of her world tour in Brazil, Madonna announced that the one-off gig itself will also be free of charge, with fans able to watch the conclusion of the “Celebration” world tour on a first come/first served basis the day of the event. For those who miss out though, have no fear - local broadcaster TV Globo will also be showing the concert live.

“Celebration”, which kicked off in the United Kingdom in October 2023, has spanned 14 countries, with the final legs of the tour continuing in Houston, Texas on Thursday (March 28), followed by gigs in Atlanta, Tampa, Miami and Austin. In late April, the superstar will play five nights in Mexico City.

When is Madonna performing at Copacabana Beach?

Madonna is set to bring the “Celebration” world tour to Brazil’s Copacabana Beach on May 4 2024, with more details regarding entry to follow in due course.

What has Madonna been playing during her “Celebration” world tour?

For those wondering just how much of her back catalogue she has been performing, Setlist.fm has reported the following setlist during her last “Celebration” tour stop at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas on March 24 2024.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Setlist

Act I

It's a Celebration

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody

(contains elements of "Where's the Party")

Play Video

Into the Groove (contains elements of "Into the Hollywood Groove")

Burning Up

Open Your Heart

Holiday

Act II

The Storm

Live to Tell

The Ritual

Like a Prayer

Act III

Living for Love

Erotica

Justify My Love

Hung Up

Bad Girl

Act IV

Vogue (with Erykah Badu) (as guest judge)

Human Nature (shortened)

Crazy for You (shortened)

Act V

The Beast Within

Die Another Day

Don't Tell Me

Mother and Father

Express Yourself (acoustic, extended outro)

La Isla Bonita (shortened)

Don't Cry for Me Argentina (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover) (shortened)

Act VI

Bedtime Story(contains elements of the Sound Factory Remix)

Ray of Light(Sasha Ultra Violet Remix)

Take a Bow

Act VII