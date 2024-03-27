Madonna Celebration Tour | Queen of Pop announces free show to conclude “Celebration” world tour
Despite health concerns at the advent of her eagerly-anticipated world tour, the Queen of Pop, Madonna, has nearly brought her “Celebration” tour to an end, but not without finishing her tour dates with a bang rather than a whimper.
The “Material Girl” singer is set to perform at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach, concluding the career-spanning tour on top of also making her first appearance in Brazil since 2012.
Not just content with holding the finale of her world tour in Brazil, Madonna announced that the one-off gig itself will also be free of charge, with fans able to watch the conclusion of the “Celebration” world tour on a first come/first served basis the day of the event. For those who miss out though, have no fear - local broadcaster TV Globo will also be showing the concert live.
“Celebration”, which kicked off in the United Kingdom in October 2023, has spanned 14 countries, with the final legs of the tour continuing in Houston, Texas on Thursday (March 28), followed by gigs in Atlanta, Tampa, Miami and Austin. In late April, the superstar will play five nights in Mexico City.
When is Madonna performing at Copacabana Beach?
Madonna is set to bring the “Celebration” world tour to Brazil’s Copacabana Beach on May 4 2024, with more details regarding entry to follow in due course.
What has Madonna been playing during her “Celebration” world tour?
For those wondering just how much of her back catalogue she has been performing, Setlist.fm has reported the following setlist during her last “Celebration” tour stop at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas on March 24 2024.
Setlist
Act I
- It's a Celebration
- Nothing Really Matters
- Everybody
- (contains elements of "Where's the Party")
- Play Video
- Into the Groove (contains elements of "Into the Hollywood Groove")
- Burning Up
- Open Your Heart
- Holiday
Act II
- The Storm
- Live to Tell
- The Ritual
- Like a Prayer
Act III
- Living for Love
- Erotica
- Justify My Love
- Hung Up
- Bad Girl
Act IV
- Vogue (with Erykah Badu) (as guest judge)
- Human Nature (shortened)
- Crazy for You (shortened)
Act V
- The Beast Within
- Die Another Day
- Don't Tell Me
- Mother and Father
- Express Yourself (acoustic, extended outro)
- La Isla Bonita (shortened)
- Don't Cry for Me Argentina (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover) (shortened)
Act VI
- Bedtime Story(contains elements of the Sound Factory Remix)
- Ray of Light(Sasha Ultra Violet Remix)
- Take a Bow
Act VII
- Billie Jean / Like a Virgin
- Play Video
- B*tch I'm Madonna (contains elements of "Give Me All Your Luvin")
- Celebration
