Speaking about the announcement of Suede as this year’s headliner, GCE Live promoter Giles Cooper said “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a show for the legendary Suede and to have Johnny Marr as their special guest, is a dream come true!”

“Both are icons of the British music scene and to have the brilliant, Mercury-nominated, Nadine Shah to open, will mean this will undoubtedly be a night to remember for many years to come. We can’t wait!"

Other acts confirmed for the Heritage Live series at Audley End House are Richard Ashcroft and Elbow, with the latter also set to perform at Englefield House near Reading, where Madness and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics will also headline.

The headline set is part of a wider tour Suede are undertaking in the UK and Ireland, co-headlining several dates with Manic Street Preachers which includes an Eden Sessions concert and a gig on the South Coast as part of the Margate Summer Series. The band will also appear at the Isle Of Wight Festival and Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in North Wales.

When is Suede performing at Heritage Live 2024?

Suede’s performance at Heritage Live is scheduled to take place on August 1 2024 at Audley End, Saffron Walden, Essex.

When and where can I get tickets to see Suede perform at Heritage Live 2024?