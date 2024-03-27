Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of the Download Festival, one of the longest-running metal-centric music festivals in the United Kingdom after beginning its life as Castle Donnington’s “Monsters of Rock” festival, have overnight confirmed an additional eight acts set to join the already jam-packed line-up heading to the festival in June 2024.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, organisers of the 21st festival revealed that former Slayer guitarist Kerry King would be performing during the festival, while joining him is Creeper, Bayside, Bambie Thug, Soft Play, Lowlives and Florence Black.

The winner of the Kerrang! Radio competition, offering artists a chance to perform at the festival akin to a “Battle of the Bands” style scenario, has also been announced - with Bristol “alt-metal” act Mallavora earning their right to perform at the festival, headlined this year by Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold.

Updated Download XXI lineup

Josh Homme of the US american Rock group 'Queens of the Stone Age' performs on stage on August 22, 2010 during the 18th edition of the music festival Lowlands in Biddinghuizen. (Marten van Dijl/AFP via Getty Images)

Queens Of The Stone Age

Royal Blood

Black Stone Cherry

The Struts

The Blue Stones

Polyphia

Those Damn Crows

Bad Omens

Mr. Bungle

All Them

Witcher

Halogene

Harame

Soft Play

Goene Queen

Busted

Wheatus

Bayside

Vukovi

Escape The Pate

Dream State Aviva

Oxymorone

Storm

Biohazard

Health

Make Them Suffer

Scowl

Speed

Ithaca

Zulu

The Callout

Hadboys

Urine

Froze Mode

Defects

Fall Out Boy

The Offspring

Enter: Shikari

Babymetal

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

The Hunna

Wargasm

Bambie Thug

Pantera

While She Sleeps

Tom Morello

Slaughter To Prevail

Karnivool

Bleed From Within

Billy Talent

Holding Absence

Silverstein

Noahfinnce

Rory Charlotte Sands

Lowlives

Deathbybomy

Hotwax

Mallavora

Dying Fetus

Geliviscaris

Dying Wish

Gel

Alpha Wolf

Guilt Trip

Calva Louise

Alt Blk Bra

Knife Bride

Celestial Sanctuary

Avenged Sevenfold

Limp Bizkit

Sum-41

This year's Kerrang! Radio winners, Bristol alt-metal group Mallavora (Credit: Mallavora)

<a rel="nofollow" href="https://mallavora.bandcamp.com/track/wake-up">Wake Up by Mallavora</a>

Kerry King

Bowling For Soup

Creeper

Code Orange

Lord Of The Lost

Machine Head

Corey Taylor

Electric Callboy

Thy Art Is Murder

Zebrahead

Elvana

Royal Republic

Alien Weaponry

Kelsy Karter And The Heroines

Dal

The Used

Counterparts

Hoobastank

Atreyu

Of Mice Men

Tigercub

Royal & The Serpent

Pinkshift

Cemetery Sun

The Black Dahlia Murder

Fit For A King

Shadow Of Intent

Missio

Brand Of Sacrifice

Crystal Lake

Underside

Pest Control

Harper Until I Wake

When is the Download XXI Festival?