Download XXI | Eight more acts confirmed for the heavy metal festival - who is joining the Donnington lineup?
Organisers of the Download Festival, one of the longest-running metal-centric music festivals in the United Kingdom after beginning its life as Castle Donnington’s “Monsters of Rock” festival, have overnight confirmed an additional eight acts set to join the already jam-packed line-up heading to the festival in June 2024.
In a press release issued on Tuesday, organisers of the 21st festival revealed that former Slayer guitarist Kerry King would be performing during the festival, while joining him is Creeper, Bayside, Bambie Thug, Soft Play, Lowlives and Florence Black.
The winner of the Kerrang! Radio competition, offering artists a chance to perform at the festival akin to a “Battle of the Bands” style scenario, has also been announced - with Bristol “alt-metal” act Mallavora earning their right to perform at the festival, headlined this year by Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold.
Updated Download XXI lineup
- Queens Of The Stone Age
- Royal Blood
- Black Stone Cherry
- The Struts
- The Blue Stones
- Polyphia
- Those Damn Crows
- Bad Omens
- Mr. Bungle
- All Them
- Witcher
- Halogene
- Harame
- Soft Play
- Goene Queen
- Busted
- Wheatus
- Bayside
- Vukovi
- Escape The Pate
- Dream State Aviva
- Oxymorone
- Storm
- Biohazard
- Health
- Make Them Suffer
- Scowl
- Speed
- Ithaca
- Zulu
- The Callout
- Hadboys
- Urine
- Froze Mode
- Defects
- Fall Out Boy
- The Offspring
- Enter: Shikari
- Babymetal
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- The Hunna
- Wargasm
- Bambie Thug
- Pantera
- While She Sleeps
- Tom Morello
- Slaughter To Prevail
- Karnivool
- Bleed From Within
- Billy Talent
- Holding Absence
- Silverstein
- Noahfinnce
- Rory Charlotte Sands
- Lowlives
- Deathbybomy
- Hotwax
- Mallavora
- Dying Fetus
- Geliviscaris
- Dying Wish
- Gel
- Alpha Wolf
- Guilt Trip
- Calva Louise
- Alt Blk Bra
- Knife Bride
- Celestial Sanctuary
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Limp Bizkit
- Sum-41
- Kerry King
- Bowling For Soup
- Creeper
- Code Orange
- Lord Of The Lost
- Machine Head
- Corey Taylor
- Electric Callboy
- Thy Art Is Murder
- Zebrahead
- Elvana
- Royal Republic
- Alien Weaponry
- Kelsy Karter And The Heroines
- Dal
- The Used
- Counterparts
- Hoobastank
- Atreyu
- Of Mice Men
- Tigercub
- Royal & The Serpent
- Pinkshift
- Cemetery Sun
- The Black Dahlia Murder
- Fit For A King
- Shadow Of Intent
- Missio
- Brand Of Sacrifice
- Crystal Lake
- Underside
- Pest Control
- Harper Until I Wake
When is the Download XXI Festival?
This year’s Download Festival takes place at Castle Donnington from June 14 2024 to June 16 2024, with tickets still available through the Download XXI website.
