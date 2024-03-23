Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longtime fans of “The Simpsons” will appreciate life imitating art, as hip-hop legends Cypress Hill have announced they will be performing a show this year with the London Symphony Orchestra.

The joke involved a stage manager at the fictional “Hullabalooza” festival (modelled on the popular Lollapalooza festival that was the touring festival du jour at the time of broadcast) asking who had hired the London Symphony Orchestra, looking at Cypres Hill and enquiring if they ordered the backing orchestra “possibly while high,” playing off on the group’s pro-cannabis sentiments throughout their career.

The joke, which saw vocalist B-Real ask if they could play “Insane in the Brain,” has been a long-running joke for fans of both the TV series and the group, but now after much debate about what the collaboration would sound like, fans of both Springfield’s finest and the “Black Sunday” group will get a chance find out - and once again prove that “The Simpsons did it first.”

It isn’t the first time Cypress Hill have performed with a classic orchestra; the group performed three dates in the United States backed by a symphony orchestra in 2023.

When are Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra performing?

Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra are set to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 10 2024.

How can I get tickets to see Cypress Hill perform with the London Symphony Orchestra?

Priority and member bookings for those with pre-release access through the Royal Albert Hall will take place on March 26 2024 from 10am, while general ticket sales will commence on March 27 2024 at 10am - both from the Royal Albert Hall website.

What could Cypress Hill play with the London Symphony Orchestra?

Looking at one of the three shows Cypress Hill played with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at the Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado on July 20 2023, it looks like the collaboration between Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra could be quite “Black Sunday” heavy.

According to Setlist.fm, the following songs were played during the symphonic collaboration:

I Wanna Get High

I Ain't Goin' Out Like That

Insane in the Brain

When the S**t Goes Down

Lick a Shot

Cock the Hammer

Interlude

3 Lil' Putos

Legalize It

Hits From the Bong

What Go Around Come Around, Kid

A to the K

Hand on the Glock

Break 'em off Some