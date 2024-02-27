Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you've been counting down the days til you can join Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts world tour, we've got you covered with every single song on her setlist. The 'Vampire' singer began her multi-date tour on February 23 and is expected to perform 77 shows across North America and Europe throughout 2024.

On the heels of dropping her Grammy-award-nominated sophomore LP 'Guts', Rodrigo, 21, is hitting the road to delight fans with a new batch of songs. The highly awaited album arrived as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR.

With the Guts tour finally underway, fans can now access the official setlist which sees the pop princess play an entire album in full. So here it is, the entire Olivia Rodrigo's Guts tour setlist.

Fans will be pleased to know, the pop star will be performing songs from both her hit albums at concerts on her world tour. According to Setlist.fm, here is the entire Guts world tour setlist:

Act 1

'bad idea, right?'

'ballad of a homeschooled girl'

'vampire'

'traitor'

'drivers license'

'teenage dream'

Act 2

'petty isn’t pretty'

'love is embarrassing'

'making the bed'

'logical'

'enough for you'

'lacy'

'jealousy, jealousy'

'happier'

'favorite crime'

'deja vu'

'the grudge'

Act 3

'brutal'

'obsessed'

'all-american bitch'

Encore

'good 4 u'

'get him back!'

Olivia Rodrigo Guts 2024 full UK tour dates

Following the North American leg of her Guts world tour, Rodrigo will kick off her run of UK shows at Manchester's Co-op Live venue in May 2024. Here's the full list of UK tour dates:

03 - Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

04 - Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

07 - Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

08 - Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

10 - Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

11 - Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

14 - London, UK – The O2

15 - London, UK – The O2

17 - London, UK – The O2

18 - London, UK – The O2