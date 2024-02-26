Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift impressed fans in Sydney with a number of surprise songs including an incredible mashup of 'Haunted' and 'Exile'. The pop sensation concluded the Australian leg of her Eras Tour with four concerts in Sydney.

The first night of her highly anticipated Eras Tour stint in Sydney got off to a chaotic start as extreme weather caused support act Sabrina Carpenter's performance to be axed. However, the 80,000 Swifties in attendance were rewarded for their patience as the pop star duetted with Carpenter for Friday's (February 23) surprise songs.

Throughout the Eras Tour, the 34-year-old musician dedicates a section of each performance to secret songs rarely heard by fans who see her live. The tradition dates back to The Red Tour and usually features two different songs played on the guitar and on the piano.

We say usually because Swift has seemingly suspended this rule to treat fans to a unique mashup combining multiple songs into one. So what surprise songs did Sydney get to hear?

Here's everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift Sydney surprise songs

Swift sent fans into a frenzy during her time in Australia as she performed two medleys back-to-back. Here's the full list of surprise songs Taylor Swift played in Sydney:

Sydney Night 1 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night one in Sydney was 'How You Get the Girl'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song featured Sabrina Carpenter and was a mashup of White Horse and Coney Island.

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images)

Sydney Night 2 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night two in Sydney was 'Should've Said No'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was a medley of 'New Year's Day' and 'Peace'.

Sydney Night 3 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night three in Sydney was a mashup of 'Is It Over Now' and 'I Wish You Would'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was a medley of 'Haunted' and 'Exile'.

Sydney Night 4 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night three in Sydney was a mashup of 'Would've, Could've, Should've' and 'Ivy'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song combined 'Forever & Always' and 'Maroon'.

What surprise songs has Taylor Swift played in 2024?

At the end of her 2023 Eras Tour shows, Swift told fans the full list of secret songs would be reset for the rest of the tour. Here's the list of surprise songs she played before Sydney:

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 7) - 'Dear Reader' and 'Holy Ground'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 8) - 'Eyes Open' and 'Electric Touch'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 9) - 'Superman' and 'The Outside'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 10) - 'Come In With The Rain' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 16) - 'Red' and 'You're Losing Me'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 17) - 'Getaway Car'/'August'/'The Other Side of The Door' and 'this is me trying'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 18) - 'Come Back... Be Here'/'Daylight' and 'Teardrops on My Guitar'