Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans who attended Taylor Swift's concert at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday (February 23) were in for a treat, as the pop star brought out a special guest on stage. The highly anticipated Eras Tour concert got off to a chaotic start with extreme weather causing support act Sabrina Carpenter's performance to be axed.

The 80,000 Swifties in attendance were rewarded for their patience after extreme weather battered the Australian city's first Eras Tour show. As Swift sat at her piano, she told the crowd it was a 'crime' that Carpenter was forced to 'sacrifice' her performance, as per a video shared on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grammy winner was then joined on stage by Carpenter, 24, who lent her vocals to Swift's piano surprise song of the night. The crowd was treated to another mashup, less than a week after Swift impressed fans with a medley of surprise songs played in Melbourne.

So what surprise songs did Taylor Swift perform with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney? Here's everything you need to know.

What were Taylor Swift's Sydney surprise songs?

Moments after Carpenter joined her on stage, the pair performed a mashup of 'White Horse' (Fearless) and 'Coney Island' (Evermore).