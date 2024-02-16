Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of her sold-out Era's Tour, which features three concerts at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). A record-breaking crowd of 96,000 people joined Taylor Swift for her first night at the MCG, which was her biggest concert to date.

The pop superstar kicked off the first night of the Australian leg of her Era's tour on February 16, as she delighted fans with two secret songs - 'Red' and 'You're Losing Me'. After her time in Australia, Swift will jet off to Singapore before arriving in Europe and heading to the UK and Ireland in June.

The pop star has become known for her mega-length shows. But if you are going to the Eras shows you might be wondering how long it will last.

When does Taylor Swift play in Melbourne?

Swift is currently performing three shows at the MCG in Melbourne which will occur on February 16, 17, and 18.

When does the Taylor Swift concert start?

Doors are scheduled to open at 4:30pm (AEDT) for all three concerts at the MCG with Swift expected to take the stage at 7:30pm. According to Setlist.fm, Taylor Swift typically starts her set an average of 3 hours and 30 minutes after doors open so it is likely she could appear at 8pm instead.

What time does the Taylor Swift concert end?