Taylor Swift recently impressed crowds in Melbourne as she continued her tradition of performing surprise songs on every single night of the Eras tour. During the pop star's concert in the Australian city, she treated fans to two mashups, much to the envy of Swifties across the world.

Throughout the Eras Tour, the 34-year-old musician dedicates a section of each performance to secret songs rarely heard by fans who see her live. The tradition dates back to The Red Tour and usually features two different songs played on the guitar and on the piano.

We say usually because Swift has occasionally suspended this rule to treat fans to a unique mashup combining multiple songs into one. So what surprise songs did Melbourne get to hear?

Here's everything you need to know.

Melbourne surprise songs

Swift sent fans into a frenzy during her time in Australia as she delivered a rare performance of three fan favourites blended into one. Here's the full list of surprise songs Taylor Swift played in Melbourne:

Melbourne night 1 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night one in Melbourne was 'Red'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was 'You're Losing Me'.

Melbourne night 2 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night two in Melbourne was a mashup of 'Getaway Car', 'August' and 'The Other Side of The Door'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was 'this is me trying'.

Melbourne night 3 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night three in Melbourne was a mashup of 'Come Back... Be Here' and 'Daylight'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was 'Teardrops on My Guitar'.

What surprise songs has Taylor Swift played in 2024?

At the end of her 2023 Eras Tour shows, Swift told fans the full list of secret songs would be reset for the rest of the tour. Here's the list of surprise songs she played before Melbourne: