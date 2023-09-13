Telling news your way
Olivia Rodrigo is embarking on her first ever arena tour in support of her latest album, Guts

By Will Millar
7 minutes ago
Olivia Rodrigo has announced a huge world tour to celebrate the release of her latest studio album, Guts. The three-time Grammy award-winning artist comes to Manchester in May 2024 before performing multiple nights in London.

One of the most highly awaited albums of the year, Guts arrived as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR . Now, the pop star takes the album on a massive world tour, which is simultaneously Olivia’s first ever arena outing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Olivia Rodrigo’s UK tour and how to buy tickets.

How to get tickets for Olivia Rodrigo 2024 UK tour

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show.

Fans will need to register for access to tickets via Olivia Rodrigo’s website. The registration is open now and will close on Sunday, 17 September at 10pm.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale starting Thursday 21 September.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts 2024 full UK tour dates

May

  • 03  – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
  • 07   – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
  • 10  – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
  • 14  – London, UK – The O2
  • 15 – London, UK – The O2

