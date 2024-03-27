Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s certainly starting to feel like summer is on its way - if the weather isn’t indicating otherwise, then how about the wealth of tour and festival announcements for the summer months?

Coming off the news earlier today that Dizzee Rascal is set to headline one series of summer concerts, news has now emerged that three of what are considered some of the most influential hip-hop artists in history are coming together for only two shows in the United Kingdom.

The Roots are set to perform alongside one of the pioneers of socially conscious hip-hop, De La Soul, and fellow so-co luminaries The Pharcyde for two outdoor shows, taking place at South Facing Festival in London and as part of the “Dreamland” series of events in Margate later this year.

Known for their dynamic live performances, The Roots are a critically acclaimed hip-hop band that blends jazz, funk, and soul into their music. As the house band for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," they've gained a reputation for their versatility and musicianship. Their UK shows are highly anticipated by fans eager to experience their powerful live act.

Hailing from the golden age of hip-hop, De La Soul has been celebrated for their innovative use of sampling and their positive, alternative lyrics. Their debut album "3 Feet High and Rising" is considered a classic, influencing the direction of hip-hop in the late 80s and beyond. Their performances are a celebration of their decades-long career, showcasing their timeless hits and enduring influence on the genre.

The Pharcyde brought a fresh, humorous perspective to hip-hop in the early 90s, with hits like "Passin' Me By" and "Runnin'" cementing their place in hip-hop history. Their energetic performances are known for their playful interaction with the audience and a lively stage presence that perfectly captures the spirit of their recordings. Fans can expect a nostalgic trip down memory lane with their vibrant live shows.

When are The Roots, De La Soul and The Pharcyde playing in the United Kingdom?

All three hallowed hip-hop acts are set to perform at the following events in the UK this summer:

August 1 2024 - South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London

August 2 2024 - Dreamland, Margate

Where can I get tickets to see The Roots, De La Soul and The Pharcyde in the United Kingdom?

Tickets to see all three acts at Crytal Palace are available for sale through See Tickets from April 5 2024 at 10am.