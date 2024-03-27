Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mercury-award-winning UK artist Dizzee Rascal has been announced as one of the headline acts performing at this year’s Hitchin Priority Summer Series, joined by a host of other big names from the UK garage and R&B community from yesteryear.

Announced on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rascal is set to be supported for his headline set by Ms Dynamite, JME and Shy FX, with organisers promising more acts to be announced in due course.

The Hitchin Priory Summer Series 2024 is a brand-new event featuring a series of outdoor concerts located in Hertfordshire, just 30 minutes from Kings Cross, London. This event is set to bring some of the biggest artists to the historic and scenic grounds of the listed Hitchin Priory building, turning it into a vibrant venue for one-day, open-air concerts​​​​.

The concert series will feature several acts throughout August 2024, with headliners including British band Busted, who will take the stage on Thursday, 29th August. Other confirmed headliners for the event include Sister Sledge and Craig David, with more acts expected to be announced.

When is Dizzee Rascal performing at Hitchin Priory Summer Series?

Dizzee Rascal is set to perform at Hitchin Priory Summer Series on August 30 2024 - sorry to those who have Leeds and Reading tickets in advance.

Where and when can I get tickets to see Dizzee Rascal at Hitchin Priory Summer Series?