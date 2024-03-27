Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker has been announced as one of the keynote speakers set to address attendees at this year’s The Great Escape festival in Brighton.

Originally reported by NME, Cocker’s talk, titled “Biophobia,” is a special climate-themed talk about getting to grips with nature. It will be presented by EarthPercent, the charity founded by Brian Eno to help the music industry support the most prominent organisations tackling the climate emergency.

Eno's vision involves mobilizing artists, music-related organizations, and the broader industry to commit a portion of their income to fund a variety of environmental initiatives. EarthPercent aims to raise $100 million by 2030, directing these funds towards organizations at the forefront of addressing climate issues, from reducing the music industry's environmental impact to securing climate justice and advancing systemic change.

Who is performing at The Great Escape 2024?

Too many artists to list here - but to give you an idea of the eclectic nature of the festival, the artists formerly known as Slaves, Soft Play, have been recent additions to the line-up alongside Lambrini Girls, Been Stellar and Milk. The full, unabridged lineup of artists can be found on The Great Escape 2024 website.

When is The Great Escape 2024?

The Great Escape takes place across numerous venues in Brighton from May 15 2024 to May 18 2024.

Where can I get tickets to The Great Escape 2024?

