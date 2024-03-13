Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beyoncé has announced the title for her upcoming country album and long-awaited 'Act II' of 2022's Renaissance. ‘Cowboy Carter’ is due for release on March 29, and will be the Texas-born and raised star's eighth solo album.

The title was officially revealed on the pop icon's website on Tuesday (March 12). The front page of the site features an image of a saddle with a red, white and blue sash that reads “Cowboy Carter.”

Beyoncé has already unveiled two lead singles ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’, which are set to appear on the forthcoming LP. The former track shot to the top of the US country chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to score number one and only the second solo female artist to top the chart - the first being Taylor Swift in 2021.

One day before the release of her Grammy-winning LP, Renaissance, on July 29 2022, Queen B confirmed the album would kick off a three-act project. In a note uploaded to her website, Beyonce said: "This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she added.

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

'Cowboy Carter' is the second instalment of the trilogy. It is currently unknown when a third album will be released.