A24’s continued promotion of the Talking Head’s seminal concert film, “Stop Making Sense,” continues this week with the reveal of a tribute album, “Everyone’s Getting Involved,” dedicated to both the band and the film - with one of the latest covers from the album released today.

New Zealand pop starlet Lorde is the musician in question, with the “Pure Heroine” singer covering Talking Heads’ classic “Take Me to the River,” which A24 has deemed “an irresistible, sun-soaked twist on the original classic.”

Writing about her involvement on the tribute album, Lorde explained: “Today my version of "Take Me To The River" from the Stop Making Sense compilation comes out. Do you remember the first time you ever heard Talking Heads? I'll tell you my story.

“Ok, it's 2008. I'm twelve years old, eyes painted black, jaw blasted with acne. My bedroom is a nest of posters, broken toys, street signs. I've kissed with tongue. Something's happening to me: I am beginning to ooze out in every direction. I feel a constant burning urge to express myself, to draw a map that leads to who I am. I can't get it right; there's deep discomfort in this, and I have no choice but to keep trying.”

Who else is appearing on the “Everyone’s Getting Involved” tribute album?

The tribute album has already seen releases from Paramore (“Burning Down The House”) and Teezo Touchdown (“Making Flippy Floppy”) - all of which appearing on the “Everyone’s Getting Involved” Spotify playlist. But with the announcement of Lorde’s inclusion, A24 have also stated that Miley Cyrus, Kevin Abstract, Toro y Moi, The National and more are to be announced in the weeks ahead.

When is “Everyone’s Getting Involved” released?

No release details have been given regarding an official release - and from our guesses at NationalWorld, it would appear A24 are taking the single release approach, adding to their Spotify playlist, as and when new singles are ready to be released.