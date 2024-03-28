GALA Festival 2024 | Who is performing this year at London’s electronic music festival and how to get tickets
Considered one of London’s foremost music festivals dedicated to the world of electronic music, the 2024 edition of the GALA Music Festival, taking place at London’s Peckham Rye Park, has announced its full lineup of artists performing this year.
The festival, known globally for its integrity-driven lineups, crisp sound, playful nature, and high-reaching design, has been attracting crowds since its debut in 2016. Having established itself as a staple in the UK festival calendar, GALA continues to push boundaries and is all set to deliver another acclaimed edition with its most refined lineup to date.
Among some of the familiar names from the world of EDM and electronic-adjacent genres taking part at the festival this year, fashion designer Nicholas Daley brings his Woven Rhythms concept to a festival for the first time, after selling out his Southbank Centre takeover in September.
“Woven Rhythms is a celebration of artists who I feel have contributed to London’s rich music culture,” says Daley. “It is amazing to be part of this year's GALA Festival line-up and I am looking forward to bringing our community together for this special day.”
Who has been announced for GALA Festival 2024?
The following acts have been announced as part of this year’s GALA Festival at Peckham Rye Park in London.
- DJ EZ
- Folamour
- Job Jobse
- Abo Shanti
- Alex Rita
- Angel D'lite
- Antal BSB Hunee
- Michelle Manetti
- Midland
- MLE B2B No Plastic
- Moxie
- Nabihah Iqbal
- Nat Wendell
- Nightmares On Wax
- Bradley Zero
- NIKS
- Novelist
- Agwea
- OG
- Beri & Judah
- Bestley
- Bianca Oblivion Sam Binga
- BORN IN BREAD
- CARISTA
- CCIDISCO
- Chaos In The CBD
- Charisse C
- Charlie Bones
- Colleen "Cosmo' Murphy
- Crazy P Soundsystem
- Cristale
- Dego DJ Paulette
- Sassy J Prosumer
- Eris Drew Octo Octa
- Ogazón
- OMOLOKO
- Palms Trax
- Paramida
- Alex Kassian
- Peach Princess
- Julia Prin
- Roi Perez
- Sadar Bahar
- Sally C
- SHERELLE B2B Kode9
- Shy One
- Sue Veneers
- Tai Lokun Tarzsa
- Trim & Pinch
- Errol Wu-Lu
- Yu Su
- Facta & K-LONE
- Girls Don't Sync
- Grace Sands
- Partners
- Hammah Halland
- Josh Caffé
- Helena Star B2B Richard Akingbehin
- Horse Meat Disco
- Interplanetary Criminal
- ISAbella
- Adonis
- Jhumka
- Deviation
- John Gómez B2B John Talabot
- Jordss
- Josey Rebelle
- Joy Orbison
- Loraine James
- Manami
- Mia Koden B2B Tash LC
- DollYou!!! Radio
- Fémmme Fraiche
- JUMBI
- Nicholas Daley Woven Rhythms
- Refuge Worldwide
- Rush Hour
- The Pickle Factory
When is GALA Festival 2024 taking place?
The GALA Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 24th to May 26th 2024, with set times to be announced closer to the festival’s commencement.
Where can I get tickets for GALA Festival 2024?
Tickets for this year’s GALA Festival are available to purchase from Resident Advisor, with prices ranging between £54.50 to £76.50 (not including booking fees)
