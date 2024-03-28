Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Considered one of London’s foremost music festivals dedicated to the world of electronic music, the 2024 edition of the GALA Music Festival, taking place at London’s Peckham Rye Park, has announced its full lineup of artists performing this year.

The festival, known globally for its integrity-driven lineups, crisp sound, playful nature, and high-reaching design, has been attracting crowds since its debut in 2016. Having established itself as a staple in the UK festival calendar, GALA continues to push boundaries and is all set to deliver another acclaimed edition with its most refined lineup to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among some of the familiar names from the world of EDM and electronic-adjacent genres taking part at the festival this year, fashion designer Nicholas Daley brings his Woven Rhythms concept to a festival for the first time, after selling out his Southbank Centre takeover in September.

“Woven Rhythms is a celebration of artists who I feel have contributed to London’s rich music culture,” says Daley. “It is amazing to be part of this year's GALA Festival line-up and I am looking forward to bringing our community together for this special day.”

Who has been announced for GALA Festival 2024?

GALA 2024 boasts acts such as Shy One, DJ EZ and Nightmares on Wax (Credit: Justine Trickett)

The following acts have been announced as part of this year’s GALA Festival at Peckham Rye Park in London.

DJ EZ

Folamour

Job Jobse

Abo Shanti

Alex Rita

Angel D'lite

Antal BSB Hunee

Michelle Manetti

Midland

MLE B2B No Plastic

Moxie

Nabihah Iqbal

Nat Wendell

Nightmares On Wax

Bradley Zero

NIKS

Novelist

Agwea

OG

Beri & Judah

Bestley

Bianca Oblivion Sam Binga

BORN IN BREAD

CARISTA

CCIDISCO

Chaos In The CBD

Charisse C

Charlie Bones

Colleen "Cosmo' Murphy

Crazy P Soundsystem

Cristale

Dego DJ Paulette

Sassy J Prosumer

Eris Drew Octo Octa

Ogazón

OMOLOKO

Palms Trax

Paramida

Alex Kassian

Peach Princess

Julia Prin

Roi Perez

Sadar Bahar

Sally C

SHERELLE B2B Kode9

Shy One

Sue Veneers

Tai Lokun Tarzsa

Trim & Pinch

Errol Wu-Lu

Yu Su

Facta & K-LONE

Girls Don't Sync

Grace Sands

Partners

Hammah Halland

Josh Caffé

Helena Star B2B Richard Akingbehin

Horse Meat Disco

Interplanetary Criminal

ISAbella

Adonis

BORN IN BREAD

Jhumka

Deviation

John Gómez B2B John Talabot

Jordss

Josey Rebelle

Joy Orbison

Loraine James

Manami

Mia Koden B2B Tash LC

DollYou!!! Radio

Fémmme Fraiche

Horse Meat Disco

JUMBI

Nicholas Daley Woven Rhythms

Refuge Worldwide

Rush Hour

The Pickle Factory

When is GALA Festival 2024 taking place?

The GALA Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 24th to May 26th 2024, with set times to be announced closer to the festival’s commencement.

Where can I get tickets for GALA Festival 2024?