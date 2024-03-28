Creamfields 2024: limited resale tickets on sale now as Robbie Williams set to perform at dance festival
Creamfields, the UK’s biggest dance and electronic music festival, has officially opened their lottery for ticket resales this morning, for those who missed out on tickets originally for the August Bank Holiday event. Though given the popularity of the event, featuring Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, Fatboy Slim and Example, it’s another first come-first served situation.
That news has been slightly overshadowed, however, by the announcement of a series of additional acts performing this year, including Lufthaus, the brand-new dance project of Robbie Williams, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe.
“What started as a project nurtured during the pandemic, owing to the trio’s love for clubbing away from the limelight, their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Visions Volume 1’ released on Armada Music is now a fully-fledged player in the genre’s landscape,” Creamfields write about the project.
Who else has been added to Creamfields 2024?
Alongside Robbie Williams’ new dance-project, other additions to the Creamfields bill include Casso playing back-to-back with Daire, Matrefaky, Millie Cotton, Murphy’s Law and Prospa.
Confirmed acts performing at Creamfields 2024
Though not an exhaustive list, the following acts have been confirmed in major slots at this year’s Creamfields festival:
- Calvin Harris
- Chase & Status LIVE
- Tiësto
- Michael Bibi
- Steve Angello B2B Secret Special Guest
- Alesso
- Hardwell
- Bicep present CHROMA
- Eric Prydz
- Martin Garrix
- Camelphat
- Armin van Buuren
- Solomun B2B Patrick Topping
- MK
- Jamie Jones
- Charlotte De Witte
- Andy C
- Peggy Gou
- Fisher
- Fatboy Slim
- Ben Hemsley
- Example
- Pawsa
- Scooter
- Solardo
- Timmy Trumpet
- Pete Tong
- John Summit
- Low Steppa
- Layla Benitez
- Ben Nicky
- Will Spark
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Hannah Laing
- Chris Stussy
- Artbat
- Barry Can't Swim
- Sub Focus
- Third Party
- Kings of the Rollers
- Meduza & Jame Hype
- Darren Styles
- Gorgon City
- Girls Don't Sync
- Blk
- Franky Wah
- Sarah Story
- Mochakk
- Belters Only
Where can I purchase resale tickets for Creamfields 2024?
Those looking to take a chance to pick up last-minute resale tickets for Creamfields 2024 can sign up now by visiting the official Creamfields 2024 website.
