Creamfields, the UK’s biggest dance and electronic music festival, has officially opened their lottery for ticket resales this morning, for those who missed out on tickets originally for the August Bank Holiday event. Though given the popularity of the event, featuring Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, Fatboy Slim and Example, it’s another first come-first served situation.

That news has been slightly overshadowed, however, by the announcement of a series of additional acts performing this year, including Lufthaus, the brand-new dance project of Robbie Williams, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe.

“What started as a project nurtured during the pandemic, owing to the trio’s love for clubbing away from the limelight, their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Visions Volume 1’ released on Armada Music is now a fully-fledged player in the genre’s landscape,” Creamfields write about the project.

Who else has been added to Creamfields 2024?

Alongside Robbie Williams’ new dance-project, other additions to the Creamfields bill include Casso playing back-to-back with Daire, Matrefaky, Millie Cotton, Murphy’s Law and Prospa.

Confirmed acts performing at Creamfields 2024

Though not an exhaustive list, the following acts have been confirmed in major slots at this year’s Creamfields festival:

Calvin Harris

Chase & Status LIVE

Tiësto

Michael Bibi

Steve Angello B2B Secret Special Guest

Alesso

Hardwell

Bicep present CHROMA

Eric Prydz

Martin Garrix

Camelphat

Armin van Buuren

Solomun B2B Patrick Topping

MK

Jamie Jones

Charlotte De Witte

Andy C

Peggy Gou

Fisher

Fatboy Slim

Ben Hemsley

Example

Pawsa

Scooter

Solardo

Timmy Trumpet

Pete Tong

John Summit

Low Steppa

Layla Benitez

Ben Nicky

Will Spark

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Hannah Laing

Chris Stussy

Artbat

Barry Can't Swim

Sub Focus

Third Party

Kings of the Rollers

Meduza & Jame Hype

Darren Styles

Gorgon City

Girls Don't Sync

Blk

Franky Wah

Sarah Story

Mochakk

Belters Only

