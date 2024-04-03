Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British sensation Adele has announced a new series of dates for her Las Vegas residency, after having to postpone a number of them due to “sickness” at the end of her previous stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, alongside her illness continuing throughout her break.

In February 2024, the Grammy-winning vocalist pulled her shows on March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 due to those circumstances, but has made it up to fans by announcing ten shows to take place from October through to November 2024.

Ticketholders for the previously announced shows have been requested to await further email instructions regarding the new dates that have been announced, meaning thankfully no trying to rebook tickets to see the singer in concert

The rescheduled Las Vegas performances are set to take place after Adele’s impending performances in Munich during August, with the “Rolling In The Deep” singer performing at a bespoke, open-air arena with 80,000 capacity that will feature standing areas and seated grandstands

When are the rescheduled Adele in Las Vegas dates taking place?

The previously postponed dates of Adele’s Las Vegas residency have been rescheduled for the following dates as the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada:

October 25 2024

October 26 2024

November 1 2024

November 2 2024

November 8 2024

November 9 2024

November 15 2024

November 16 2024

November 22 2024

November 23 2024

Are there still tickets to see Adele in Las Vegas?