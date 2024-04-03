Adele’s Las Vegas Residency | British superstar announces rescheduled dates after previous postponement
and live on Freeview channel 276
British sensation Adele has announced a new series of dates for her Las Vegas residency, after having to postpone a number of them due to “sickness” at the end of her previous stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, alongside her illness continuing throughout her break.
In February 2024, the Grammy-winning vocalist pulled her shows on March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 due to those circumstances, but has made it up to fans by announcing ten shows to take place from October through to November 2024.
Ticketholders for the previously announced shows have been requested to await further email instructions regarding the new dates that have been announced, meaning thankfully no trying to rebook tickets to see the singer in concert
The rescheduled Las Vegas performances are set to take place after Adele’s impending performances in Munich during August, with the “Rolling In The Deep” singer performing at a bespoke, open-air arena with 80,000 capacity that will feature standing areas and seated grandstands
When are the rescheduled Adele in Las Vegas dates taking place?
The previously postponed dates of Adele’s Las Vegas residency have been rescheduled for the following dates as the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada:
- October 25 2024
- October 26 2024
- November 1 2024
- November 2 2024
- November 8 2024
- November 9 2024
- November 15 2024
- November 16 2024
- November 22 2024
- November 23 2024
Are there still tickets to see Adele in Las Vegas?
According to Ticketmaster, there are indeed still tickets to see Adele performing in Las Vegas - a full list of dates and seating locations for the event are available by visiting the official “Weekends with Adele” page on the ticketing website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.