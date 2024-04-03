Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lawsuit has been filed against Kanye West, now known as Ye, by Trevor Phillips, a former employee of the rapper's ventures Yeezy and Donda Academy. The lawsuit, submitted in Los Angeles on April 2, levels several serious allegations against Ye, including verbal abuse, threats of physical violence, and disturbing comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

According to reports from NBC News, Rolling Stone, and Consequence, Phillips claims that Ye made alarming statements to students about wanting to shave their heads and confine them in cages. Additionally, Phillips alleges that Ye expressed admiration for Hitler and even likened himself to the Nazi leader.

The lawsuit details further accusations, such as Ye acting inappropriately during a private hotel meeting, threatening to physically assault Phillips in a fit of anger, and subjecting his staff to verbal mistreatment. Phillips also contends that Ye demonstrated racial bias in his treatment of employees, specifically stating that African American staff members were treated more poorly than their white counterparts.

Phillips has accused Ye of making derogatory comments about staff members' weight and of delaying payment to workers after his Yeezy brand's bank accounts were frozen.

As of now, there has been no public response from Ye's representatives or legal team for Donda Academy regarding the allegations.

The lawsuit also alledges that Ye made comparisons to Adolf Hitler, with the suit looking to seek damages exceeding $35,000 USD (Getty)

Phillips was initially recruited in November 2022 for a role within Yeezy's integrated crew, later transitioning to Donda Academy after Adidas severed its partnership with Ye due to his controversial remarks. This lawsuit follows a series of legal actions taken by former associates of Ye, citing continued inflammatory and anti-Semitic comments by the artist.

In the complaint, Phillips alleges he faced relentless harassment and demeaning treatment from Ye after opposing the rapper's anti-Semitic statements and perceived threats against the LGBTQ+ community. Phillips recounts being dismissed from his position in an explosive outburst from Ye, during which he appealed to the rapper on the basis of his medical condition and family members attending Donda.