K-Pop group NewJeans, recent winners of the IHeartRadio Best New K-Pop award at this year’s event, have announced over the Easter weekend that they will be performing two shows in the grand Tokyo Dome in Japan in June, as part of their “Bunnies Camp” tour.

The fan meeting also sees Japanese mixed duo YOASOBI as support for the first night, while British musician Rina Sawayama will appear as a special guest on the second night.

The shows also have a historical significance to them: it marks the quickest length of time an international musical act has formed and then headlined the Tokyo Dome (or “The Egg” to locals), with NewJeans only needing 23 months to accomplish this feat.

In a statement through HYBE Corp, the band’s label ADOR has stated that “New Jeans will perform all songs (12 songs) included in the three albums released so far and new songs (4 songs) that will be released in May and June at the Tokyo fan meeting. In addition, a total of 24 songs will be performed for 150 minutes, including a special solo stage (6 songs).”

NewJeans are planning to release a double single in South Korea and Japan on May 24th and June 21st, with the former single including the title song 'How Sweet' and the B-side song 'Bubble Gum', while the latter single will contain the title song 'Supernatural' and the B-side 'Right Now'.

When is NewJeans “Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome” taking place?

NewJeans “Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome” is scheduled for the 26th and 27th June 2024, with doors opening at 5pm JST and the show commencing at 7pm JST.

Where can I get tickets to attend NewJeans “Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome”?

Pre-order tickets for those lucky enough to have a Bunnies Membership based in Japan are on sale now, while those part of the Global Bunnies Membership will have their opportunity for pre-sale tickets from April 8 2024 at 9am JST until April 11 2024 at 11:9pm JST.