(L-R) SZA accepts the Song of the Year Award for "Kill Bill" onstage from Katy Perry during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The annual IHeartRadio Awards took place overnight (April 1 2024) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles - the same location as this year’s 96th Academy Awards - as the best that top 40 music has to offer congregate to see if this year is once again to be dominated by the reigning Princess of Pop, Taylor Swift.

Unsurprisingly, the “Cruel Summer” singer walked away with a host of awards, but not as many as some predicted, with awards being handed out to another big name from 2023’s music scene - SZA. The artist picked up the Song of the Year award for “Kill Bill,” also picked up R&B Song of the Year (“Snooze”) and R&B Artist of the Year.

K-Pop was also a big winner overnight, as the K-Wave continued to storm Western musical award ceremonies; BTS members Jung Kook and V both walked away with awards while no one can contend that the might of the BTS Army didn’t deserve Fan Army of the Year.

But when it comes to one of the evening’s big awards, it was only a formality that Taylor Swift earned Artist of the Year, owing to the success of her tour film last year alongside her sell-out “Era’s” shows - that is slowly drawing closer for UK Swifties.

IHeartRadio Awards 2024 - full list of winners

Song of the Year: SZA - “Kill Bill”

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Innovator Award: Beyonce

Icon Award: Cher

Duo/Group of the Year: OneRepublic

Best Collaboration: “Calm Down”- Rema and Selena Gomez

Producer of the Year: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley

Pop Song of the Year: “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus

Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Best New Pop Artist: Jelly Roll

Pop Album of the Year: “Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Country Song of the Year: “Heart Like a Truck” - Lainey Wilson

Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist: Jelly Roll

Country Album of the Year: “One Thing At A Time” - Morgan Wallen

Hip Hop Song of the Year: “All My Life” - Lil Dirk featuring J. Cole

Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Hip Hop Artist: Ice Spice

Hip Hop Album of the Year: “Heroes and Villains” - Metro Boomin

R&B Song of the Year: “Snooze” - SZA

R&B Artist of the Year: SZA

Best New R&B Artist: Victoria Monét

R&B Album of the Year: “SOS - SZA

Alternative Song of the Year: “One More Time” - Blink-182

Alternative Artist of the Year: Fall Out Boy

Best New Alternative Artist: Noah Kahan

Alternative Album of the Year: “the record” - boygenius

Rock Song of the Year: “Lost” - Linkin Park

