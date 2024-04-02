IHeartRadio Awards 2024: full list of winners from this year’s event - did Taylor Swift dominate once again
The annual IHeartRadio Awards took place overnight (April 1 2024) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles - the same location as this year’s 96th Academy Awards - as the best that top 40 music has to offer congregate to see if this year is once again to be dominated by the reigning Princess of Pop, Taylor Swift.
Unsurprisingly, the “Cruel Summer” singer walked away with a host of awards, but not as many as some predicted, with awards being handed out to another big name from 2023’s music scene - SZA. The artist picked up the Song of the Year award for “Kill Bill,” also picked up R&B Song of the Year (“Snooze”) and R&B Artist of the Year.
K-Pop was also a big winner overnight, as the K-Wave continued to storm Western musical award ceremonies; BTS members Jung Kook and V both walked away with awards while no one can contend that the might of the BTS Army didn’t deserve Fan Army of the Year.
But when it comes to one of the evening’s big awards, it was only a formality that Taylor Swift earned Artist of the Year, owing to the success of her tour film last year alongside her sell-out “Era’s” shows - that is slowly drawing closer for UK Swifties.
IHeartRadio Awards 2024 - full list of winners
- Song of the Year: SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
- Innovator Award: Beyonce
- Icon Award: Cher
- Duo/Group of the Year: OneRepublic
- Best Collaboration: “Calm Down”- Rema and Selena Gomez
- Producer of the Year: Jack Antonoff
- Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley
- Pop Song of the Year: “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus
- Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
- Best New Pop Artist: Jelly Roll
- Pop Album of the Year: “Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
- Country Song of the Year: “Heart Like a Truck” - Lainey Wilson
- Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
- Best New Country Artist: Jelly Roll
- Country Album of the Year: “One Thing At A Time” - Morgan Wallen
- Hip Hop Song of the Year: “All My Life” - Lil Dirk featuring J. Cole
- Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
- Best New Hip Hop Artist: Ice Spice
- Hip Hop Album of the Year: “Heroes and Villains” - Metro Boomin
- R&B Song of the Year: “Snooze” - SZA
- R&B Artist of the Year: SZA
- Best New R&B Artist: Victoria Monét
- R&B Album of the Year: “SOS - SZA
- Alternative Song of the Year: “One More Time” - Blink-182
- Alternative Artist of the Year: Fall Out Boy
- Best New Alternative Artist: Noah Kahan
- Alternative Album of the Year: “the record” - boygenius
- Rock Song of the Year: “Lost” - Linkin Park
- Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters
- Rock Album of the Year: “72 Seasons” - Metallica
- Dance Song of the Yeah: “Strangers” - Kenya Grace
- Dance Artist of the Year: Tiësto
- Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year: “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap
- Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year: KarolG
- Best New Latin Urban/Pop Artist: Young Miko
- Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year: “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” - KarolG
- Regional Mexican Song of the Year: ““Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
- Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma
- Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Peso Pluma
- K-Pop Artist of the Year: Jung Kook
- K-Pop Song of the Year: “Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY
- K-Pop Album of the Year: “5-Star” - Stray Kids
- Best New K-Pop Artist: NewJeans
- Best African Music Artist: Burna Boy
- Best Lyrics (fan-voted): “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift
- Best Music Video (fan-voted): “Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto
- Best Fan Army (fan-voted): BTS Army
- Social Star Award: Gracie Abrams
- Favourite Tour Photographer: Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson
- Tik Tok Bop of the Year: “Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift
- Favourite On Screen: “j-hope IN THE BOX”
- Favourite Tour Style: Taylor Swift
- Favourite Debut Album: “Layover” - V
