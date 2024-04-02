Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comedian and actor Joe Flaherty, best known for his work on the sketch show SCTV and Freaks and Geeks has died aged 82. Flaherty’s daughter, Gudrun, confirmed his death in a statement shared with the New York Times. No exact cause was given, but said her father died on Monday (April 1), after “a brief illness.”

She said: “Since then, I’ve been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss. Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s. His insights into the golden age of cinema didn’t just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together — moments I will forever hold dear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February, Martin Short, a former colleague of Flaherty from SCTV, posted a message expressing concern about Flaherty's declining health, saying that he was gravely ill and conscious of his condition. Short appealed to fans for donations to assist with Flaherty's care expenses, hoping to enable him to spend his remaining time at home rather than in a medical facility.

He said at the time: "We are writing to our friends because we believe SCTV meant something to you, and that would not be the case if it were not for Joe Flaherty. He was a mentor, a director, and an inspiring improviser who gave us many of the tools we are still using in the careers he helped kickstart. And he made us all laugh!”

Flaherty was part of the original SCTV cast and remained on the show throughout its six-season run as both a writer and performer. The performers all came from the Toronto branch of the Chicago’s Second City comedy troupe, and many went on to be future stars, including Short, Rick Moranis, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, and Harold Ramis.

Actor and comedian Joe Flaherty has died aged 82 (Amazon media)

During his time on the show, Flaherty minted numerous classic characters who populated the airwaves of the fictional SCTV station, around which the show was based. He played news anchor Floyd Robertson, the respectable, well-paid (albeit alcoholic) straight man to Levy’s dimwitted Earl Camembert; and Robertson even had his own character of a kind, Count Floyd, host of a late-night movie program who dressed like a vampire, howled like a werewolf, and showed not-scary movies he had never seen. Flaherty and Candy also teamed up for the “Farm Film Report” as Big Jim McBob and Billy Sol Hurok, two hicks with a penchant for blowing up the celebrities they interview. He portrayed Guy Caballero, the sleazy, penny-pinching owner of SCTV, who could walk but used a wheelchair to garner undeserved sympathy. Flaherty was enlisted to give the acceptance speech when the show won its first of two Emmys, Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, in 1982. That led to a famous moment where, after cracking a joke about the size of the crowd on stage and eliciting a sardonic “That’s funny” from presenter Milton Berle, Flaherty quickly retorted, “Sorry, Uncle Miltie… go to sleep” — a parody of Berle’s old Texaco Star Theater sign-off, “Listen to your Uncle Miltie and go to bed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad