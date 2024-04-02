Breaking

The Roses: Olivia Colman & Benedict Cumberbatch to star in 80s classic War of the Roses remake

The original War of the Roses movie was directed by Danny DeVito and starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner - Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch have now been confirmed to lead the remake
Sarah McCann
3 minutes ago
Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch have been confirmed as the leads in divorce comedy, The Roses. The remake of the 1980s classic, War of the Roses, which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, is written by Poor Things Tony McNamara who will be working again with Colman following their Academy Award winning collaboration, The Favourite.

Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Searchlight Pictures have picked up the feature film, which will star Colman and Cumberbatch and be directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell). Both actors will also be producing.

The film is a remake of the 1989 divorce comedy War of the Roses, directed by Danny DeVito, and is based on the novel of the same name published in 1981 by Warren Adler. The reboot is expected to follow a similar storyline, here's what we know so far.

What is The Roses about?

The official synopsis from Searchlight reads: "Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman): successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life. But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down."

The Roses release date

The release date for The Roses has not yet been revealed, with only the cast and synopsis so far shared by Searchlight Productions.

