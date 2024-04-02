Actor Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by man with a rock in New York Michael Stuhlbarg attended "Fat Ham" Opening Night at American Airlines Theatre on April 12, 2023 in New York City

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg who starred in Boardwalk Empire, was attacked by a homeless man with a rock near Central Park in New York. Fox News reported that “On Sunday evening, a 55-year-old male was walking around East 90th and East Drive in Manhattan near Central Park when he was struck in the back of his head with a rock by Xavier Israel, a 27-year-old homeless man, a DPCI spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The incident took place around 7:45 p.m.”

Michael Stuhlbarg starred in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and played the role of Arnold Rothstein in Boardwalk Empire. He also portrayed the politician George H. Yeaman in Lincoln and was also talent agent Lew Wasserman in Hitchcock.

The actor reportedly was attacked only a couple of miles from where his Boardwalk Empire character was fatally shot in the drama series. Xavier Israel, the homeless man who attacked Michael Stuhlbarg was reportedly previously arrested for a robbery and two assaults. At the time of the attack on Michael Stuhlbarg, Xavier Israel was on parole for the attempted robbery.

After he was attacked by Xavier Israel, the actor Michael Stuhlbarg chased after him and then Xavier Israel was taken into custody and charged with assault. Michael Stuhlbarg who also starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in the movie Call Me By Your Name, was in New York to perform on Broadway in the play Patriots.