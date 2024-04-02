Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ripley is a new series coming to Netflix, starring Andrew Scott as the tactful conman. The series has been in development for a few years now, with the release date finally on the horizon. Featuring eight episodes and set in 1960s New York, it follows Sherlock and Fleabag star Scott, as he plays Tom Ripley, a young grifter who is hired by a wealthy man to convince his unruly son to come home from Italy.

The story, which is based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith was last told in the BAFTA award-winning movie in 1991, The Talented Mr Ripley, which starred Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Now, it's Academy Award winner writer and director Steve Zaillian's turn in this new adaptation for Netflix. Here's everything you need to know about Ripley starring Andrew Scott.

What is Ripley about?

Ripley is based on the book of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. The new Netflix series will be told over the course of eight episodes. It tells the story of New York grifter Tom Ripley, who is hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home to America.

The official plot from Netflix reads: "Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home."

Is there a trailer for Ripley?

Yes, Netflix have revealed a trailer for Ripley just in time for its release, you can watch it here.

Who is cast in Ripley?

Andrew Scott is leading the way as con artist, Tom Ripley. The Olivier award-winner is best known for his roles in Sherlock and Fleabag, stars alongside Johnny Flynn (Emma) as Dickie and Dakota Fanning (The First Lady) as his sceptical girlfriend Marge Sherwood.

Here is the cast line-up for Ripley:

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley

Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood

Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf

Eliot Summer as Greenleaf's friend

Is it based on a book?

Yes, Ripley is based on the bestselling novel, The Talented Mr Ripley, written by Patricia Highsmith in 1955, it is the first of five Ripley novels, which suggests if the series is a success there could be many more seasons in the works.

Where can I watch the Talented Mr Ripley?

The book was adapted by Anthony Minghella into a BAFTA award-winning film in 1999 starring Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. It is available to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Plus.

When can I watch Ripley on Netflix?

Ripley will be released on Netflix on Thursday, April 4, with all eight episodes available to stream at once making it the perfect series to binge watch this weekend.